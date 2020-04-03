Eva G. Ochoa, 73, passed away April 1, 2020. She was born May 30, 1946 in Eden, Texas to the late Dionicio Garcia and Antonia Sanchez.
She is survived by her son, Alex (Addie) Dean Ochoa; daughter, Deborah (Gary) Ann Goss; brothers, Roy Garcia, Adam Garcia, Laffy Garcia; sister, Enriquetta Gomez; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A Rosary will be recited on Friday, April 3, 2020, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m.
Graveside services will take place Saturday, April 4, 2020, St. Bernard Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.