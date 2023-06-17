Expected ‘invasion’ has not occurred

Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales is pleasantly surprised that the expiration of Title 42 has not resulted in a massive increase of undocumented persons crossing through the county as was projected by law enforcement officials.
“We thought they were going to come in droves,” Gonzales said. “We thought it was going to be out of control.”
The Biden Administration reported a drop of nearly 70% in undocumented person encounters two weeks after Title 42 ended on May 11.
The Department of Homeland Security released a report that encounters between undocumented persons and U.S. Border Patrol agents have dropped from 10,000 a day to 3,000 per day since the expiration of Title 42.
Title 42 Covid-19 restrictions were implemented in March 2020 by the Trump Administration in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus in crowded detention facilities. It allowed border agents to rapidly turn back migrants trying to enter from Mexico without allowing them a chance to seek asylum.
Gonzales credited the drastic decrease in undocumented persons arrested in the region and lack of the projected “invasion” to an increased presence of law enforcement along the border.
“They’re doing a good job at the border keeping them on the Mexico side,” Gonzales said. “The governor has sent a lot of troops down there. Before, they crossed the river and knew when they got caught they were going to get processed. But now, they’re not allowing them to come in. They can’t even make it across the river.
“They put barbed wire along the border. They are kind of keeping them at bay. They are stopping them as they are crossing the river.”
Gonzales’ fear was that the Refugio County Jail would not be able to contain the increase of detained undocumented persons.
“We had been waiting for them to lift Title 42,” Gonzales said. “We told our guys they needed to prepare and we were fixing to get busy. I thought we were going to have to put a lot of people in jail.”
The Refugio County Jail can hold 60 inmates. Most days, the jail is at near capacity. Gonzales said he doesn’t file charges on every undocumented person apprehended in Refugio County. Most are handed over to U.S. Border Patrol agents.
“Once they’ve entered the country illegally, they’re a criminal,” Gonzales said. “But I don’t charge them because I would have my jail full all the time. But if they trespass or damage someone’s property, we’ll file on them. But the main thing is to get the coyote, and he’s usually a citizen of the United States.”
Refugio County recently hosted an Operation Lone Star Task Force in which two different traffic stops resulted in seized currency of $112,000 along with the seizure of guns, drugs and stolen vehicles.
“People think the border is the only problem, but once they get in, we start having issues,” Gonzales said. “It’s not just issues with undocumented people coming across. It’s people going south with stolen vehicles to go pick up these people. So it affects people up north.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•