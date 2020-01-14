REFUGIO – Ag employers whose pesticide workers and handlers have not received worker protection standard WPS training or have expired WPS cards will be out of compliance with the WPS regulations.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service- Refugio County will be offering this training for pesticide workers and handlers 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Austwell Community Center, 311 Bay St., in Austwell and 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Bonnie View Community Center, 355 FM 629, in Woodsboro.
Contact the extension office if a Spanish version of this training is needed. RSVP to the extension office at 361-526-2825 by Friday, Jan. 10.