Eyes on the road

Sheriff’s offices in Goliad and Refugio counties have utilized license plate recognition systems (LPRs) for several years.
LPRs operate similar to cameras at tollways. They capture photos of the license plates on vehicles that pass by them, capturing the date and time along with GPS coordinates of where the photo was taken.
The American Civil Liberties Union claims the information received from the LPRs is being pooled into regional sharing systems with no restrictions to protect privacy rights. The ACLU and Electronic Frontier Foundation have reported that the information can be used to determine more than a specific vehicle and its location.
Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd and Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales insist the data collected by LPRs in their jurisdictions is only shared with law enforcement agencies, and have been beneficial in stopping stolen vehicles and assisting officers in finding missing persons involved in AMBER and Silver alerts.
“They have been extremely effective for us,” said Gonzales, whose office has utilized LPRs since 2019. “Right now, we have two. We have recovered numerous stolen vehicles. There have been about four or five people with Alzheimer’s who we have recovered.”
Boyd said the information the GCSO acquires from the LPRs is shared only with the Texas Department of Public Safety. He said citizens should be more concerned with other ways the government can retrieve information about them.
“The government downloads your phone every night from your phone carrier,” Boyd said. “Whether you know it or not, your phone is dumped by the federal government and all that data is retained and sent to an analytical system to see if it connects to anything they’re looking at.”
According to Boyd, drug and human-trafficking cartels are very aware of the LPRs.
“They try to find ways to defeat them or to bypass them,” Boyd said. “License plate readers are all along the highways. Some are mounted on poles. Some of them are mounted on lights. Some are on trailers.”
Boyd said law enforcement takes the data obtained from the LPRs to determine patterns of travel by vehicles suspected to be involved in the cartels.
LPRs can be positioned in plain sight of motorists or be concealed out of sight, and can be placed on any roadway. Some also record video of passing vehicles.
“This is a newer technology that actually has a telescoping mask that the camera system is on,” Boyd said. “It gives us the ability to live stream from the cameras. Say we’ve got a football game or a large-scale event like the county fair. We can actually put those out and be able to stream video back to dispatch.”
Boyd said he understands concerns of innocent motorists being monitored by law enforcement.
“If it wasn’t legal to use these, we wouldn’t use them,” Boyd said. “Even if the court says there’s no right to privacy while driving on the highway, I don’t think it’s right for law enforcement just to go digging through everybody’s stuff. It needs to be used in a very specific and very targeted way so as not to violate the constitutional rights of people.”
Gonzales said only people who have committed crimes should be concerned with LPRs.
“We don’t monitor the regular Joe. We don’t have time for that,” Gonzales said. ““Unless you’re a person of interest or you’ve committed a serious crime, like these people who abduct kids, you don’t have anything to worry about.”
