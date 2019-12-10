Fagan announces run for commissioner

REFUGIO County – Roberta Shipp Fagan announced her intent to run for county commissioner for Precinct 1/1A in the March 3 Primary Election.
Fagan was born and raised in Refugio County.
She spent 29 years of service to the community, beginning in the early 1980s as an emergency medical technician volunteer and Woodsboro Volunteeer Fire Department first responder.
In 1993, she transferred from Victoria as a Licensed Paramedic to the Refugio County Memorial Hospital District, where she continued her service until 2012.
“During that time, I had the utmost honor of being selected as Paramedic of the Year by the Refugio VFW. This honor was supported by my role as coordinator of the “Shattered Dreams” program for Refugio, Woodsboro and Austwell/Tivoli High Schools, bringing awareness of under-age drinking and driving to our youth,” she said.
Fagan also has been the sole owner of a craft business for the past 15 years that she does in her spare time.
Fagan earned an Associate degree in Occupational Health and Safety from Odessa College, and has spent the past seven years working in safety.
“I currently oversee areas of major construction, maintenance, fabrication, concrete work, excavation and civil work,” she said.
“Community service has been part of my upbringing. My grandfather, Dr. Henry Shipp, brought his family to Refugio County in the late 1920s, during the ‘Great Depression.’ He spent the remainder of his life caring for the residents of the county,” she said.
Fagan’s father, Robert Shipp, was a successful businessman, farmer and rancher, and served many years as the mayor of Woodsboro and foreman of the county’s grand jury.
“I would be very honored to be able to continue my career serving the residents of Refugio County as their commissioner for Precinct 1/1A,” she said.
“Your vote and support are greatly appreciated,” she added.