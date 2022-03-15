The 2022 Refugio County Fair & Rodeo kicks off Wednesday, March 23 with the opening of the DC Pride of Texas Shows carnival at 5 p.m. at the Refugio County Fairgrounds.
This year’s four-day event will include performances by Howl at the Moon and Pecos & The Rooftops at Padilla Hall, two nights of the Lester Meier Rodeo Company at O’Brien Area, and vendors of food and merchandise.
As usual, youngsters from all over Refugio County will be exhibiting their animals in the Refugio County Junior Livestock Show.
“We’re real excited this year,” said Julie Van Ness, secretary of the Refugio County Fair Association. “We have a great lineup for entertainment. We’re going to have a lot of vendors again this year. The exhibit barn will be open to kids for arts and crafts. We’re looking for it to be really good as long as the weather holds up for us.”
The carnival will open each day at 5 p.m.
There will be a total of 85 exhibitors showing 125 animals. Hogs top the number of entries with 43.
The showing of animals will begin Thursday, March 24 with lambs and goats at 1 p.m. and rabbits at 5 p.m.
Vendors will open at 7 a.m. on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26.
Gilts and market swine will be shown at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 25 with breeding heifers and market steer following at 2 p.m.
The rodeos will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26.
The rodeos will also feature mutton bustin’, calf scramble and wild cow milking contests.
Howl at the Moon hails from Chicago and is a dueling piano band that performs all genres of music.
Pecos & The Rooftops is a northeast Texas band of friends who came together while attending college in Lubbock.
For concert ticket prices and information on all events, call the Refugio County Fair Association at (361) 526-4685.
