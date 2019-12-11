WOODSBORO – This morning around 3:30 a.m. Victor and Misty Flores and their four children Aiden, Aniya, Austin, and Axton lost everything in a house fire. (The house, known as Pilo & Santos Ortiz' home, is owned by Lena Ortiz.)
breaking
Family of six loses everything in early morning house fire
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 14
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 18
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 22
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 21
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 24
Most Popular
Articles
- Burglars steal $3K from Skidmore-Tynan High
- Maria Adelita Puga
- Infant Amira Grace Trevino
- Lional Boyd Hodge
- Pirates fight to the end, fall to Navarro
- Port Aransas pet rescue group helps Bee animal shelter by finding homes for unwanted dogs & cats
- Marvin Elee Voss
- Lucia Cruz Perez
- Trojan magic runs out
- Welders prove their mettle in first contest
Images
Collections
- College art Gallery closing
- Sinton Courthouse lights the night with first tree in 25 years
- 100 years: Galloway & Sons celebrates centennial in Bee County
- Beam me up, Sinton: Overpass hits milestone
- Christmas has already arrived at Aunt Aggie De’s
- G-P science fair winners
- Walmart pickup opens
- Portland gets lit with Parade of Lights
- Story of a Native American who won Medal of Honor.
- Super Bowl champions, thrice over