Family of six loses everything in early morning house fire

Richard Fierova photo Sherri Ortiz stands back in disbelief as husband Joe Ortiz along with sibling Lina rummage through salvaging articles what was left of their childhood family home destroyed in an early morning house fire on Guadalupe St. in Woodsboro. Responders to the call were Woodsboro, Refugio, and Bayside volunteer fire departments.
WOODSBORO – This morning around 3:30 a.m. Victor and Misty Flores and their four children Aiden, Aniya, Austin, and Axton lost everything in a house fire. (The house, known as Pilo & Santos Ortiz' home, is  owned by Lena Ortiz.)