Fatal shooting in Refugio County

A Woodsboro man was shot to death at a Woodsboro residence Tuesday morning by Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to RCSO Sheriff Pinky Gonzales.
According to a post on the RCSO Facebook page, deputies were called to a residence at 4:57 a.m., after a 9-1-1 call was received from a male subject at a residence in Woodsboro stating that there were gunshots fired.
“RCSO Deputies responded to the residence and found a male subject armed with a gun. Our Deputies instructed the subject to drop the gun but, the subject opened fire on our Deputies. Our Deputies returned fire and struck the subject killing him,” the post read.
“The Texas Rangers are investigating this incident. Our prayers are with our Deputies, the family of the deceased, and everyone that was affected in any way by this incident.”
The man was identified as Franco Miguel Anzaldua.
More on this story coming in the Refugio County Press.