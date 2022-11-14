Feat for Humanity on Nov. 19 Nov 14, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Feast for Humanity will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 for those who are age 65 and older. Call the Refugio City Hall at 361-526-5361 to reserve a plate. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News Feat for Humanity on Nov. 19 Library promoting Operation Christmas Child Dr. Philip Edward Scherrer M.D Wolfshohl re-elected to Pct. 4 commissioner office Veterans Day ceremony in Refugio set for Nov. 11 RCRSP holding meeting on Nov. 10 Paula H. Molina William E. Clarkson Browse Today's events Submit Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Collections Commented ArticlesMandujano beloved by many in areaBaby P. HyattDr. Philip Edward Scherrer M.DMichael “Austin” CaskeyVanessa Rijan HugginsIrma RodriguezOtto L. Henke, Jr.Irene A. HavelkaDavis inducted into LU Hall of HonorIda Francisca “Chica” DelBosque Images CollectionsCommunity and law enforcement come togetherClinic holds ribbon cuttingGregory-Portland wins 72-0 shutoutInterpreting successNight Friends CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads Cuero Livestock Bulletin