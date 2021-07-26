Brown achieves legendary SCAC status

Refugio native Marquis Brown found out he had been selected to the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference’s 30th Anniversary Men’s Track and Field Team when various friends messaged him with the news.
Prior to that, Brown was not even aware that an anniversary team was being compiled. He said he was surprised, yet honored by the recognition.
Following graduation from Refugio High School in 2014 Brown continued his education at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.
Though Brown ran track in high school his talent seems to have just exploded when he got to TLU. It was his stellar performance there as a member of the TLU Bulldog track team that made Brown eligible for the anniversary team.
To be eligible for selection, an athlete had to have participated in conference competition from the fall of 2005 through the spring of 2020 and been named to at least two All-SCAC teams and/or selected as a Player-of-the-Year.
Brown was recognized for his accomplishments in two events, the 200 meter dash and the 400 meter dash.
Brown began to make his mark at TLU and in the conference as a freshman when he was named SCAC Athlete of the Meet in 2015.
Brown earned All-American accolades four times during his stint as a Bulldog. In 2017 he won the national championship in the 400 at the indoor national meet. He went on to receive All-American honors in the 400 at both the 2017 and 2018 outdoor national meets. The fourth All-American honor came in 2018 when Brown anchored the TLU 4x100 relay team in a race resulting in a national runner-up finish.
Brown’s victory in the 400 in 2018 was his fourth consecutive win in the event. With that win, he became only the 10th man in league history to win the same event four times in a career.
Brown still owns conference records in both the 200 and the 400 with times of 21.31 seconds and 47.89 seconds respectively. The track standout is also one of only two men to have earned four Track Athlete of the Year honors.
He said that he was surprised by the things he was able to accomplish on the TLU’s track team.
Brown humbly credits his success at TLU to having a great support system in his teammates and coaches.
Brown graduated from TLU in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.
He worked as a medical scribe for Corpus Christi Medical Center for about a year before being accepted to the physician’s assistant program at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
Brown said he always knew that he wanted to work in the medical profession. He chose to become a physician’s assistant because it is a two and a half year program and will provide him the opportunity to help patients. “It’s a great profession,” Brown stated.
He will soon begin rotations in Little Rock, Arkansas. Brown is scheduled to graduate with his master’s degree in December of 2022.
Brown definitely has plans to eventually practice in Texas; however, after graduation he said he is open to accepting whatever employment opportunities that are available in order to gain the experience he needs.
Brown is the son of Monay Brown and the grandson of Bridget Brown, both of Refugio.
