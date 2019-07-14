Court wants new museum roof bids

REFUGIO – Backtracking on a bid to replace the Refugio County Museum’s roof with the same tile, commissioners opted to advertise for bids again.
Commissioners had accepted a single bid offer of $128,478 to replace the tile roof, but it was unclear how much would be covered by FEMA and insurance toward that project.
Another bid for a steel roof had come in at $157,168.
Figuring a composition roof would be less expensive, commissioners approved seeking new bids and estimates for a composition roof and a steel roof, but not a tile roof like the one in place.
“We’ve had lots of problems with the tile roof,” said County Judge Bobby Blaschke.
It was noted that the tile roof leaked prior to the hurricane.
The problem was aesthetic value vs. functionality – not to mention funding.
Commissioner Gary Bourland said the composition roof should be at the very least a 35-year shingle.
In other business, commissioners approved the lowest of three bids to replace the Refugio County Fairgrounds communication tower.
Blaschke called the replacement a “safety issue” since the tower is of critical importance to the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office.
The approved and lowest of three submitted bids came from McFarland Tower Construction based in Inez.
The bid amount was $198,200.
Also, the court recognized Lorraine Garcia with a certificate of achievement for her 15 years of service in the county clerk’s office.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.