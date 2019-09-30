REFUGIO – The Tortilla Festival Saturday, Sept. 21, couldn’t have picked a better weather day for the celebration in Mission River Park.
Rain had threatened to cancel the festival, but the sun shone and a cool breeze made festival going easy.
The festival was designed to establish the nonprofit’s goal of building an interpretive mission of La Nuestra Senora de Refugio Mission, the last Spanish mission in Texas.
That mission still has a foot print where the present day Our Lady of Refugio Catholic Church stands.
“As more or less a pop up festival, it was well attended, and everyone had a great time,” said Bart Wales, Los Amigos de Nuestra Senora del Refugio board chairman.
The festival featured vendors, including The Frosty with its tortilla hamburgers, A. Shubert’s Down Home Bakery goods, Market Days jewelry and of course Los Amigos tortilla wrapped sausage.
Two bands provided entertainment – the Meza Band of Woodsboro and Interstellar of Corpus Christi.
And a kid zone inflatable playground was enjoyed by the kids.
Numerous curiosity seekers drove the loop to see the goings on during the festival, and many of them stopped and enjoyed the food, drink and family fun.
“They can’t wait till we have another one,” Wales said.
Next year, early plans are for an October date, and an expanded festival.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.