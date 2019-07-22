Life has always been intentional for Brigid Roberson, who grew up in Woodsboro.
Roberson is among 10 authors who collaborated on the book “Intentional Living, the Anthology: Choosing to Win despite Life’s Challenges.”
The paperback book can be found on Amazon.com, and sells for $20.
“I wrote Chapter 4, ‘Never Give Up,’” she said.
“...They were able to pass through the challenges that had the potential to defeat the amazing human beings they were meant to be,” said Jatun Dorsey, who gathered the authors of the chapters to tell their individual stories about intentions to forge on despite roadblocks and hurdles.
Roberson, author, mentor to at-risk girls, CEO of Bridge2Greatness foundation, returned home to Woodsboro Friday for a family reunion.
Roberson, 54, received her high school diploma with honors from Woodsboro High School in 1984.
She grew up in Woodsboro at her family’s home on Ashby Street.
Her mother, Ida Pleasant, was a housekeeper and worked for the Naylor family in Refugio.
Her father, Leroy Pleasant, was an oil worker for Fesco. He died in an oil rig incident.
Roberson said she took her father’s death hard.
“He always encouraged me to go to school,” she said.
“He was killed when I was working on my bachelor’s degree,” Roberson said
“I lived there on Ashby Street with family and everybody sticking together to make it,” she said.
She said she had a humble upbringing.
“Color wasn’t a factor. You helped each other out,” she said.
The community “absolutely shared friendship.”
Speaking of the family reunion, she said it was great to be back on Ashby Street Friday night.
“It was powerful and a great time,” she said.
Mayor Kay Roach dropped by and presented Roberson with a certificate of recognition.
In addition, Roach presented her with an oak tree symbolizing Roberson’s roots in Woodsboro.
“No matter how far you go, your roots will be here,” Roach told Roberson.
As CEO and founder of Bridge2Greatness, Roberson helps at-risk girls.
“We empower young girls to reach their highest potential,” she said.
“We try to show them they can be a scientist ... or president, whatever they want to be,” she said.
Bridge2Greatness is an incorporated 501(c)(3) nonprofit group.
Early on, Roberson began conducting her life with intention.
“I was the lead cheerleader. I ran track. I played basketball. I played tennis. I always won,” she said.
She noted that it became easy to win in a small community. And she found that out when she moved to a larger populace.
“In the bigger community, I found it was tougher and that I had to keep trying,” she said.
She said when you lose, take yourself higher and keep going.
While at university, she joined a sorority – Alpha Kappa Alpha.
“It is not a party sorority. It’s about a lifetime commitment,” she said.
Roberson serves on the sorority’s international membership committee.
Alpha Kappa Alpha was the first African American sorority, founded in 1913.
Roberson earned her bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State University, now Texas State University in San Marcos.
Her major was speech communication with a minor in business.
She continued her education and earned a master’s degree in executive management at the University of Houston.
Now, she is working on getting her doctoral degree at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
“It is a Catholic university with Jesuit principles,” Roberson said.
She said she likes those principles, which promotes the unity of heart, mind and soul and caring for the poor and marginalized.
Roberson noted that Omaha is the home of Warren Buffett, who has a pretty modest home for the wealth he has accumulated.
“I hope to meet him one day,” she said.
Roberson has traveled extensively, visiting Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Aruba and the Bahamas, to name a few, and many for the purposes of Alpha Kappa Alpha.
“My mission in life is to help other people,” she said.
“I am determined, very intentional about what I am going to do.”
“It doesn’t matter where you come from or where you start, it’s where you end up,” she said.
Speaking of Ashby Street and Woodsboro, she said she knows in her heart that support is there.
“It’s true friendship, true community support and true love,” she said.
“I will never ever forget that – a love like no other,” she added.
