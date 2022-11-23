Love in every stitch

Ninfa Rodriguez’s three older brothers were so intent on preventing her from joining the local convent that they swept her away to Mexico for one entire summer.
The brothers’ strategy was successful, but they could not stop their sister from a lifetime of serving God and helping others in times of need.
Ninfa would feed breakfast to underprivileged children as they walked to school. She became the first female Cub Scout troop leader in Refugio County, and would regularly make and send birthday cakes to teachers at Woodsboro ISD.
Ninfa and her husband, Rey, rode on the Woodsboro High School’s band bus as chaperones to football games for years.
But the 80-year-old woman’s service to others has reached far past Refugio County.
‘God knocks three times’
Approximately 50 years ago, Ninfa began watching a weekly quilting show on PBS. She soon began making baby quilts for friends and family.
After the Rodriguezes converted a porch at their home into a sewing workshop, Ninfa found herself making dozens of baby quilts each year. When Ninfa learned of an expectant mother, she would begin gathering material to make a quilt.
But 25 years ago, Ninfa sought God’s advice on how she could bless even more people with her baby quilts.
“I had finished all the quilts for friends and for baby showers,” Ninfa said. “I was still making quilts, but I didn’t have homes for them.”
Ninfa recalls seeing a TV news report on how law enforcement agencies comforted scared children involved in auto accidents or traffic stops. She saw a second similar report. Then after seeing a third story on the topic, Ninfa what to do.
“They say God knocks three times,” Ninfa said. “When I saw it the third time, I wanted to know how I could go about doing that.”
Ninfa contacted Armando Garza, who was then a local trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“When there is an accident or when a car is pulled over, everybody is frightened, especially the children in the car,” Ninfa told Garza. “I showed him my quilts and asked him if he could carry them with him.”
Ninfa had only one stipulation.
“I didn’t want anybody to know I was making the quilts,” Ninfa said. “I told him I didn’t want any certificate. I didn’t want anything in the newspaper, no reimbursement.”
Ninfa made 10 special quilts – two for each DPS vehicle (one pink, one blue) – and had many more if needed.
In May 2004, Garza came to Ninfa with a special request.
Expanding her ministry
DPS trooper Kurt David Knapp, 28, was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 near Comfort. He left behind his wife and two children.
“Sergeant Garza wanted to know if I could make a queen-size quilt for his family,” Ninfa said. “This was going to be my first big quilt.”
Ninfa still gets teary-eyed when telling the story of the quilt.
“My son, Daniel, was his age,” Ninfa said. “When I was making it, I couldn’t stop crying. I had to get over it so I could send it.”
Ninfa obtained a photo of Knapp and his DPS badge, which she stitched onto the quilt.
One month later, a 33-year-old Grapevine firefighter and his son, 11, were killed in a car accident in East Texas.
“I still get chills from this one,” Ninfa said as she pulled out the newspaper story detailing the accident.
The boy was a fan of the Houston Astros.
“Armando told me we needed a patch for the Astros to put on the quilt,” Ninfa said. “I told him I didn’t have any Astros patches. I couldn’t find any.”
Ninfa’s grandson, Joseph, noticed she had been working on the quilt for an unusually long time.
“He asked me why it was taking me so long, and I told him I couldn’t find an Astros patch,” Ninfa said. “He said, ‘Nana, I have one, but it’s on a cap and it’s a collector’s item.’ ”
Joseph gave Ninfa the patch, anyway.
“His mother got after him, because the cap was a gift to him,” Ninfa said. “Joseph told her, ‘Nana needs it more than I do.’ ”
Not ready to stop
While still remaining anonymous, Ninfa would try to find out the reactions of the families when they were given the quilts.
“I always had people ask their priests or preachers how they felt when they got the quilts,” Ninfa said.
Garza told Ninfa of one reaction by a wife of a fallen trooper in the Valley.
“He said she put the quilt to her heart,” Ninfa said as she wiped away tears from her eyes. “She folded it and began caressing it.”
Ninfa has also made quilts for military personnel abroad. She also donates quilts for raffles and fundraisers for cancer patients.
Over the last 50 years, Ninfa estimates she has made and given away over 1,000 quilts. She said a Dallas Cowboys quilt she made sold for $2,000 at one church fundraising auction.
Ninfa told the story of a man who received one of her quilts as a youngster.
“He divorced his wife and the first thing he told me was he made sure he got the quilt,” Ninfa said with a chuckle. “She got everything else.”
Ninfa rarely has to purchase material for her quilts. She often has material donated to her. She is on her third sewing machine.
Ninfa said she doesn’t plan to stop making her quilts anytime soon.
“I feel like the little drummer boy who only had his drum,” Ninfa said. “I just have one gift and that is the gift of giving. I thank God I can do it.”
