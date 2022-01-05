What started as a business in 2018 called Let’s Eat soon grew into something much larger. The Venue on Alamo Street is the natural evolution of Let’s Eat. After COVID-19 hit, Michelle Myers, the owner of The Venue on Alamo Street, decided to reopen as a venue designed to be customized for any events that a customer may need.
The Venue on Alamo Street coordinates with local hair and makeup artists, as well as DJs, musicians, bakers, photographers, videographers and caterers to hold events.
One of the events that Myers is excited about is a Christmas market on Dec. 18.
“It’s going to feature local crafters, local vendors. ... Food trucks are coming ... baked goods coming. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”
Myers calls this event The Village at the Venue. She plans to have an event every quarter of the year.
Myers has been in business for herself for the past five years, however, she has extensive experience running businesses, having done so for the last 20 years.
Myers has a business degree from the University of Maryland and learned event planning in food service by working for a local caterer.
“That to me is the most fun part,” said Myers. “The preparation for all of it and getting it all done and watching it all come together.
“It’s very rewarding and fulfilling when you’re able to offer a community something that they either previously didn’t have or that they can now have a choice of where to go or what to do,” continued Myers. “The restaurant business is tough, and that’s tough anywhere, especially in a small town.”
Now that she’s merged Let’s Eat into The Venue on Alamo Street, the possibilities are expanding.
Myers recalls co-hosting the Elderly Housing Thanksgiving Meal back in 2019.
“We were able to get the community together,” said Myers. “We had the elderly residents come to Let’s Eat and we had people who would sit with them and talk with them. Kind of give people that experience that may not get because they don’t have the means to get that. They don’t have people around them to celebrate holidays with, or things like that.”
Myers recalls that Let’s Eat started as an act of service in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Myers envisions The Venue as fitting a need in the community to have other options in where to go and what to do.
“We have an entire host of amenities that we can offer,” said Myers. “People we can be in touch with. Any part of your event that you need taken care of we can give you the name and number of someone local who can do that. That’s what it is. Keep it all local. Keep everything in our community. Show people the talents people in our community have.”
It has not all been smooth sailing for Myers, however, she has managed to overcome all the obstacles that came her way.
“Branding yourself is probably harder than helping other clients do that for their businesses,” said Myers. “I know with Let’s Eat, that’s what I faced at first.
“Small towns go through kind of stages where the first three or four months are phenomenal because it’s something new,” continues Myers. “You have to be able to have the endurance when the new wears off to keep pushing through and keep your doors open and keep your services available to the community.”
Now that people are going out of their homes and getting together more, Myers wishes to let people know they are there to fit that need.
“(Refugio) is what we know,” said Myers. “It’s the community that we love. We love giving back to it.”
Myers continues to watch the needs the community may develop as time goes on. Part of what drives her is providing for the community that surrounds her, showing a great appreciation for the town she calls home.
