Feeding young tummies, minds

REFUGIO – Taking care of students food needs even though the campuses are closed is the mission of cafeteria employees of the school district as well as those who are helping by greeting students and parents and handing out meals.
The service began March 25 and is expected to continue indefinitely — or at least until students are able to return to school. In the meantime, while social distancing continues in an effort to snuff out coronavirus’ ability to spread, students are participating in electronic learning for those who have acess to computers and traditional packets with pencil and paper for others.
“Every day we are serving breakfast and lunch,” said Heidi Gillespie, a counselor at Refugio Elementary. She and Natasha Campbell, a physical education aide; Angie Galvan, a counselor; Irma Rodriguez, and instructional aide; Letty Padron, a content mastery specialist; and custodian Maria Silva handed out meals and encouragement to those coming through in a car line at Refugio Elementary. The campus was the meal distribution location for the entire district.
Preparing the meals were seven cafeteria workers: Robbie Ramirez, Dena Castellano, Patricia Resendez, Virginia Valenzuela, Janie Barraza, Becky Porras and Florence Tolliver.
“We’ve been coming in at 7:45 or 8 a.m. and working until 2 p.m. each day,” Ramirez said. “It’s great that we are able to help make sure kids are staying fed. We’re working here for the kids — that’s why we’re here, and we miss them.”
“We also offered work packets to students last week, and they have the option of working through Google Classroom or Zoom instruction,” Gillespie said.
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press.