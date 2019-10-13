REFUGIO – LNV Engineer John Williams gave an overview of Refugio County’s FEMA projects at the Refugio County Commissioners Court meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 8.
“Thirty-two of the 44 projects have been obligated,” Williams said.
“Obligated” means FEMA will fund the projects.
Williams said a pre-bid for the county’s multipurpose building at the county fairgrounds was made.
The multipurpose building will replace the poultry barn.
Williams said 15 contractors have replied for the project.
Also, the Precinct 4 building at Tivoli was delivered.
“They say it will take 12 days to put the building up,” Williams said.
Williams said the new museum roof project is waiting on the color of the shingles.
Two more projects are in the design mode.
The Tivoli Volunteer Fire Department building ‘s design is 85% complete.
“We will go out for bids on that soon,” Williams said.
And the airport terminal design is complete, and advertising for bids will be published next week.
Williams said he met with FEMA officials two weeks ago about the pier at Austwell. He said the pier project may move forward at the end of the month.
Also, the fairgrounds tower is in design.
The Tivoli Sheriff’s Annex is finished.
“We will have a walk-through, and thenwe will turn if over to the sheriff,” Williams said.
Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke said he was contacted by the U.S. Office of the Inspector General pertaining to FEMA funding.
“The OIG said Refugio County is in compliance,” Blaschke said.
“This is great news,” he added.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.