The Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 50 new drugs in 2021, right up to Dec. 27, 2021. This was done by the branch called the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER).
The FDA must evaluate new drugs for safety and efficacy and must also evaluate drugs for cost to the consumer.
The CDER does not evaluate new drugs for the tongue-twisting names they use when they enter the marketplace.
If you watch TV you will have seen the names of the drugs being marketed now: Dupixent, Rybelsus, Humera and Zeljans to name a few. All the easy names have been used previously.
That is where the 50 monkeys come in. The monkeys do not have names but they sit in front of keyboards and bang away randomly.
Then someone in marketing looks at the monkeys’ output for a good name for a new drug. Might be an extra benefit if the new name fits the function of the drug.
Also, you can not infringe on some other patent’s name (e.g. Advil X). Monkeys do not know about those kinds of things or names in foreign languages. They just bang away at the keyboard.
Here are some of the new names chosen for the coming season that could be coming to a TV or a doctor’s script pad near you: Adbry, Leqvio, Vyvgart,Tezpire, Cytalux, Voxzogo, Besremi, Tavneos, Livmarli, Qulipta and Tivdak.
Those are some of the short names chosen and I am sure that they are trying to keep the names short. Some companies chose longer names, going with Nexviazme, Brexafemme, Nextstellis Zegalog, Tepmetko and Cabenuva.
At least Brexafemme was a drug for women. And Lupkynis is a drug to treat lupus nephritis.
I made up my own name, Waxalube, for a disease affecting car gear heads. Maybe already used.
Some of the largest drug producers and distributors are represented: Novartis, AstraZeneca, BioMarin, Merck, Bayer, Sanofi-Aventis, Biogen, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline and ViiV Healthcare.
That leaves room for many smaller companies; Leo Pharma, On Target Labs, PharmaEssentia, ChemoCentrix, Genmab, Seagen, Taked Pharmaceuticals and Ascendi Pharma.
The new drugs target a wide range of diseases: blood, heart, kidney and endocrine diseases, including diabetes and chronic weight management; autoimmune, inflammatory and lung diseases, neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s, migraines and opiod overdose; infectious diseases such as HIV-1 and smallpox, plus all types of cancers such as lung, breast, kidney and stomach.
Thirty-eight of the new drugs were approved in the United States before other countries.
More than half of the new drugs were for rare diseases, such as achondroplasia and ovarian cancer plus many others.
Forty-three of the 50 drugs were approved on their first cycle through FDA.
“Fifty monkeys in front of 50 typewriters” is not a new image or idea. Statistically it is called the Infinite Monkey Theorem. It dates back to the French mathematician, Emile Borel in 1913.
It may have originally been stated as a million monkeys typing randomly to produce Shakespeare’s Hamlet.
Mathematicians would state the theorem that any sequence of events which has a non-zero probability of happening, at least as long as it has not occurred, will almost certainly eventually occur. Does not say how long it well take.
The history and evolution of this theorem can be traced back to Aristotle and through Jonathon Swift. In its most general form, the theorem is applicable to any number of human endeavors, such as politics and science as well as art.
Back to the FDA, it seems like they are doing an excellent job in not holding back the flow of new drugs produced by American industry. After all, drugs prevent or treat disease and avoid surgery.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”