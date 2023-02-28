It appears Town of Woodsboro Mayor Kay Roach will serve a fourth term.
No persons had filed to challenge Roach as of the Feb. 17 deadline. Roach was first elected Woodsboro’s mayor in 2017.
No challengers filed for the two Town of Woodsboro alderman seats up for election held by John Schlabach (Place 2) and Dahlia Smith (Place 2).
There will be a race for the Town of Bayside Councilmember Place 1 seat as Ken Dahl filed to challenge incumbent David Vega. Incumbents Daniel Molina (Place 4) and Van Williams (Place 5) will go unchallenged.
No word was received by the Refugio County Press’ deadline from the Town of Refugio on
filings for its three seats up for re-election.
As of Feb. 9, Refugio Mayor Wanda Dukes and aldermen Karen A. Watts (Place 1) and Lenny Anzaldua (Place 2) had filed.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•