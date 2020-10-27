Film version of local author’s book available on Amazon Prime

REFUGIO – “Sticks and stones may break your bones, but words will never hurt you.”
That old adage has been taught and passed down from one generation to the next. Sadly, it is not true.
Words can and do hurt. The hurt can be deep, long-lasting and sometimes leads to a tragic end.
When Refugio native Deven Donovan saw the effects that unkind words and treatment had on a young relative, the author was inspired to write her second book “My Sweet Lily” which has an anti-bullying theme.
A short film, with the same title, based on that book was filmed in 2018 and is now available on Amazon Prime.
Donovan recalls the youngster coming home from school and crying after having been bullied. All Donovan could do was offer words of encouragement to the child.
In the film, Lily is picked on every day by two mean girls in her class.
They laugh at her homemade dresses and her hairstyles and tell Lily that she is “just not cool enough.”
Through all of this Lily’s parents constantly encourage their daughter to show love and respect to everyone; even those who are mean to her.
Donovan, a pen name she uses as a tribute to her mother’s family name, gives opening remarks at the beginning of the film and both she and her husband make cameo appearances.
Along with being the author and producer of the film, Donovan handpicked the actors who would play the main characters.
Netflix, Disney and Nickelodeon have reached out to her with the possibility of making a full-length movie based on the book.
She has also been contacted by other directors and producers. Amazon Prime is considering a series of short stories to continue the story of Lily.
While the experience of having her work become a movie is sometimes overwhelming, Donovan is glad she has been given the opportunity to reach out to others who might be suffering in silence as a result of being bullied.
Her film also gives those who are prone to bullying a chance to realize that their words and actions can be devastating to others. What seems like fun and games, is not.
The author points out that not all bullying is done by children at school. Adults, especially through social media, are also involved.
Donovan notes that parents have the responsibility of teaching their children about forgiveness, love and respect and to appreciate people for who they are on the inside.
This should begin at a young age as children will grow up following the example that is set before them.
The last words in the movie are spoken by Lily as she forgives her tormentors.
She said, “We should always show love and respect to everyone no matter who they are or what type of clothes they wear.”
Since filming “My Sweet Lily,” Donovan has been offered other movie roles which she turned down because of the nature of the movies. She would prefer to stick to family-oriented films.
She is currently writing a script for another family friendly film.