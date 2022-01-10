The Refugio County Commissioners Court held its final meeting of the year on Dec. 28, 2021. The final meeting went by rather quickly, with many of the agenda items reviewed without the need for much deliberation.
During the course of the meeting, the commissioners heard the monthly financial report from the treasurer, as per Local Government Code 114.026 as well as the auditor report per Local Government Code 114.024. The commissioners also acknowledged the receipt of multiple county office monthly reports, including the County Clerk, District Clerk, Justice of the Peace 1 and 2, the Sheriff’s Office and the Tax Assessor-Collector.
The Commissioners Court discussed taking action on any necessary action on rural fire contracts with Austwell Volunteer Fire Department for $10,100, Bayside Volunteer Fire Department Inc for $15,000, The Tivoli Volunteer Fire Department for $21,500, the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department for $32,000 and the town of Refugio for $39,000.
These contracts are so the listed entities may work outside their incorporated areas but still operate within the bounds of Refugio County to fight fires.
These contracts are largely the same from previous years. The Commissioners Court went down the list one by one, approving all the contracts presented to them for the five entities. The commissioners thanked the volunteer firefighters and the fire chiefs for the hard work and bravery keeping the community safe through their work.
The Commissioners Court moved on to discuss county recovery operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The commissioners discussed a contract for countywide sign damage and repairs. Five different entities submitted bids in regards to the project.
It was recommended to the commissioners that the bid be awarded to Highway Barricades and Services LLC. The bid amount was $91,100.
The Commissioners Court examined the bids provided to them and after a short time deliberating, the commissioners approved the recommended bid.
As has become commonplace during these meetings, the Commissioners Court heard an update regarding the status of county operations as a result of COVID-19.
It was reported that, in regards to Refugio County, there were 930 confirmed, 281 probable cases, 31 fatalities, 1174 recoveries and the state is monitoring seven active cases in Refugio. As of the morning of Dec. 28, the local hospital had 13 positive tests come through the emergency room, with one of those individuals requiring hospitalization. It was reported during the meeting that the Center for Disease Control changed its quarantine guidelines. The CDC now recommends a minimum of five days for quarantine, down from the previous minimum of ten days, though there are extenuating circumstances that the Commissioners Court are currently working through. It was noted that citizens should remain vigilant, with the observation being made that those experiencing minor symptoms may test negative at first before later testing positive.
After previously discussing redistricting of the county political boundaries, the new boundaries the Commissioners Court had been discussing were formally adopted. The order conforms election precincts with commissioner, justice of the peace and constable precincts. These new boundaries have been discussed at length during previous meetings. This agenda item would finalize these decisions. The Commissioners Court finalized these changes.
The Commissioners Court discussed a tax abatement agreement between Refugio County and the Cranell Wind Farm, LLC as it relates to the late payment of the “payment in lieu of taxes” which was due by Dec. 1 to Refugio County. Refugio County has not yet received the payment. However, they have been told that the check may arrive a month late in the first week of January. This is a fact that Judge Robert Blaschke finds disappointing. According to Blaschke, the check amounts to close to $440,000.
“There’s no real penalties for that,” said Blaschke. However, Blaschke mentioned that after a reasonable amount of time of 30 days, the county may consider that the entity has defaulted in their payment.
With no further items on the agenda, the Commissioners Court closed its final meeting for 2021.
