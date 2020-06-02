REFUGIO – The Refugio Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire and a gas leak within the Refugio city limits recently.
According to the department, at 4:25 p.m. on May 16 firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire, and “a quick response saved the structure. Engine-1 arrived and got an interior attack going.”
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the room in which it started.
“Engine-1’s crew checked walls with thermal imaging, and pulled ceiling to ensure no hot spots were left smoldering,” the department said. “Engine-11 established a water supply with a forward 5” hose lay. Engine-11 also got ladders in place and checked the attic with thermal imaging for fire extension. Rescue-2 got ventilation going and helped with overhaul. Outstanding job by the RVFD firefighters.”
Firefighters also helped to repair a gas leak that day on First Street.