Fire destroys Mission River Oaks home on April 11

WOODSBORO – Just as firefighters were about to leave the fire station and participate in a birthday parade for a local resident, the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department was notified of a structure fire in Mission River Oaks.
Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene of the fire, which took place about 6:40 p.m. Saturday, April 11, and requested mutual aid from the Refugio and Bayside volunteer fire departments. Aransas County firefighters also responded.
One engineer stayed at the scene until 5 a.m. the next morning. Additional tankers returned to the scene of the house fire at 8 a.m. April 12 and also at 2:45 p.m.
“We’d like to thank Rockport, Fulton and Lamar (firefighters) for making the drive and assisting us with the fire,” said a WVFD statement. Appreciation was also expressed to “our neighbors Refugio and Bayside for the quick response.”
Woodsboro’s command unit, two engines and quick attack unit all responded. Refugio sent three tankers and an engine; Bayside sent a tanker; Rockport sent a rehab unit and a tanker; Lamar sent a tanker, and Fulton sent an engine and command unit.
“We can’t thank everyone enough for the manpower and shuttling water back and forth,” the WVFD statement said.
The fire and response resulted in the temporary closure of Mission Oaks Road.
Although the house was engulfed and destroyed by the blaze, there was no loss of life as a result of the incident.