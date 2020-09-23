Firing up appetites: Restaurant specializes in BBQ and more

REFUGIO – A love of great barbecue, a life change and an opportunity to move into a prime location all combined together to create a new restaurant in Refugio — GM’s Fire BBQ and More.
Located at 416 N. Alamo St., GM’s Fire opened in mid-August and is owned by Gabriel and Tilicia Martinez. Gabriel grew up in Woodsboro, where the Martinez family lives today, while Tilicia is from Louisiana.
Tilicia already had a business, Baked Pretty, which makes cakes and other desserts. Gabriel was working in the oilfield business until this past July when the combination of COVID-19 cutbacks and a drop in oil prices resulted in him being laid off.
Seeing that life change as a chance to do something he loved, Gabriel considered opening a restaurant in a food truck. But he and Tilicia were contacted by Michelle Myers, owner of Let’s Eat, whose restaurant previously occupied the spot on Alamo Street, and offered the opportunity to lease that spot.
“We thought it would be too expensive to open a restaurant in a building, but (Myers) already had things set up and everything just came together so quickly,” Tilicia said.
Gabiel added, “It kind of just fell right into place after a lot of praying.”
Family members have also been helping with the business, including Gabriel’s mother Patricia Perez and brother-in-law, Nathan Thompson.
But it was a lifelong love of cooking barbecue that planted the idea for the restaurant within Gabriel.
“Growing up, me and my dad smoked briskets together,” he said. “It was one of the things we liked to do. I learned a lot watching him and helping him. Now that I am doing this, he’s on my mind constantly.”
Gabriel’s father, Bonifacio, died in 2018, but his legacy lives on in the cooking his son does.
“He’d be here every day,” Tilicia said of Bonifacio.
Gabriel said he also learned plenty about cooking from his mom and he uses some of her recipes.
Tilicia works the front counter at the restaurant and takes pictures of menu items which she posts on Facebook. She is also continuing her baking business, and hopes to soon provide desserts for the restaurant, too.
Running a restaurant is new to the Martinez family, so Gabriel sometimes finds himself smoking briskets in the middle of the night, but he said it’s a quiet time that he enjoys.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and is closed Saturday. However, on days GM’s Fire is open, hours of business can be adjusted to meet customers needs.
The restaurant has gotten a good response from community members, and Gabriel and Tilicia said they are thankful for the customers who have made their start in the restaurant business a success.
“We have some who come several times a week or almost every day,” Tilicia said. “We appreciate that and are glad to see them.”
While a standard menu focuses on barbecue, Gabriel said there is a Mexican flare to the food as well. His brisket tacos come in corn tortillas and feature pico de gallo.
“I try to do something a little different,” he said. “Some of the things we do are a little bit different than your usual barbecue.”
Gabriel said he will also serve different specials, such as gumbo when the weather turns colder.
Tilicia envisions fancier meals for date nights at the restaurant in the near future, with steak and pasta on the menu.
“We like to go on date nights, and we want to give people a chance to have a nicer, fancier meal without having to drive all the way to Corpus Christi,” she said.
Gabriel added that he has gotten a lot of compliments the food and people express their hopes that GM’s Fire will stay in business.
“Some have asked me, ‘Are y’all going to last? Don’t just tease us?’” he said, adding that he will do his part and hopes the customers will keep coming back.
“Hopefully they’ll come in at least once a week – that will definitely make a difference,” he said.
Putting in the extra time and effort and making sure quality ingredients are used is something Tilicia said she and Gabriel focus on.
“I want what we serve to be the best it can be,” she added. “I want the customers to be satisfied. That is very important. I enjoy making people happy when they come here to eat.”
Staying close to family is also important to Gabriel and Tilicia and they are thankful that family wants to be a part of the restaurant.
In addition to running a business, the couple has four children. The oldest three attend Woodsboro Elementary: Esabella, 11, is a sixth-grader; Gabriel Jr., 9, is a fourth-grader; Ariella, 7, is a second-grader. The youngest, Camila, 2, stays with her parents at the restaurant.
Before school started, Esebella Martinez and her cousin, Sandy Thompson, worked as waitresses and earned enough in tip money to buy some of their clothes from High Falutin’, the popular clothing boutique down the street.
“It’s fun to work hard when you are doing it for family and with family,” Gabriel said.
Offering something new and worthwhile to the community is also motivation for her, Tilicia said.
“We want to offer something that increases the variety of dining options for the community, and to provide them with great food that keeps them coming back,” she said. “When the customers are happy, I love it.”