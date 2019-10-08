First State Bank funds entrants into Refugio County Class

Contributed photo Members of the Refugio County Community Development Foundation and Frist State Bank joined together last week to commemmorate the bank branches donating $5,000 for a scholardhip to a leadership class. The money is to be used to grow leaders in the county. The program has been successful in other communities. Participating were (from left, standing) Laural Wiginton, Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke, Hailey Satterwhite, Ray De Los Santos and Daren Drake. Sitty are Bayside Mayor Sharon Scott, Bart Wales and Richard Shaw.