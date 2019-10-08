First State Bank funds entrants into Refugio County Class

REFUGIO – A Big Check ceremony was held Wednesday to kickoff a leadership program aimed at growing leaders in the county.
The First State Bank branches from Refugio and Woodsboro were recognized for their sponsorship of Refugio County’s first class to participate in Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Texas Leadership Program, as announced by Refugio County Community Development Foundation members.
The combined $5,000 sponsorship will be vital to support the implementation of the first Refugio County Class that will participate in the Texas Rural Leadership Program and help:
• The community identify and make the most of its assets
• Teach Community members to listen to one another and effectively discuss issues
• Get people working together on the projects they identify as important for community development
• Create a network of towns and leaders with similar interests
• Improve dialogue among citizens and within organizations to build a unified vision for the community
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.