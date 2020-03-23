REFUGIO – Nationally and across the state of Texas, Sunshine Week is being celebrated from March 15-21. That’s a week to underline the public’s right to know what their government officials are doing at all levels, including county and city government and local school districts.
Often, one primary source of this information is the media.
Providing the public with transparency — being open and providing information either via social media, official websites or more traditional media is something that Refugio Independent School District Superintendent Melissa Gonzales and Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales say they consider a priority.
Melissa Gonzales was also a student contributor to the Refugio County Press her sophomore, junior and senior years at Austwell-Tivoli High School.
“I take very seriously the idea of our forefathers and the right to a free press,” Melissa Gonzales said.
“I see the media as partners in helping educate the community and benefitting the children of our community. The media is a valuable resource. As a former columnist, I still have a soft spot in my heart for the Refugio County Press.
“It’s important that the public is informed about what is happening in the school district and in the community, and the media is an important part of that.”
Sheriff Gonzales also said the media plays a vital role which he respects.
“A lot of times, the media gets a bad rap just like attorneys,” he said. “In my three and half years as sheriff, I’ve considered the media to be a blessing.
“They help spread the word on what’s going on. I’ve never had any problems with the media. They are always helping me to inform the public on important matters, and they have always been fair and accurate in my personal experience.
“I’ve always been very pleased with the job the media does keeping the community aware, and bottom line, I see that as an important service to our community.”
Jim Zachary, a deputy national editor for CNHI put it this way in his appeal for open government and the media’s role in communicating information.
“The media is most definitely not your enemy,” he said.
“Far from being the enemy of the people, day in and day out we take our role as the Fourth Estate seriously and work hard to protect your right to know, making public records requests and attending public meetings to keep you informed.
“Why? “Because we believe all the business government does, whether in open public meetings or behind closed doors, is your business.
“We believe every last penny government spends is your money. “We believe it is your right to know every transaction, every decision, every expenditure and every deliberation of your government.
“Whether talking about the White House, the statehouse or the county courthouse, all the documents held in government halls belong to the people, and all the business conducted by our governors is public business. “We believe our government — your government — can only be of, by and for the people when it is out in front of the people.”