REFUGIO – The First United Methodist Church of Refugio will host its annual fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
The event will include a White elephant sale with a collection of slightly used articles. Available items will include linens, household items, jewelry and seasonal decorations.
Collectible Hallmark tree ornaments and historical society commemorative Christmas ornaments with the church’s picture will be in the Christmas corner.
The craft area will have handmade jewelry and other handmade items.
The silent auction will consist of all new items or collectables.
Desserts, canned goods, jellies, cookies, cakes, pies and candy can be purchased in the pantry area.
Home grown plants will also be available for purchase.
The turkey/ham dinner, with the trimmings, will be prepared by Lenny Anzuldua. The, dine-in or carry out, meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets for a chance to win the handmade quilt and the dinner can be purchased from members of the church or at the door.