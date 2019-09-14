REFUGIO – Members of the First United Methodist Church of Refugio are preparing for their annual fall bazaar which will be Saturday, Oct. 5.
A lunch of turkey, ham, dressing with all the trimmings will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., dine in or carry out. The cost of the meal will be $10.
There will be a silent auction, arts and crafts, ‘white elephant’ sale and freshly baked goods for sale. A handmade quilt will be raffled. Raffle tickets are available for $1.
Tickets for both the meal and the raffle may be purchased in advance from any FUMC member or at the door the day of the bazaar.
Attendants are encouraged to come early for the best selections and visit with friends.