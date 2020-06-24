REFUGIO – It’s been almost three years since Hurricane Harvey crashed ashore causing devastation throughout the region, but recovery efforts — and costs — are still ever-present throughout Refugio County.
During a recent meeting of the Refugio County Commissioners Court, Ro Ellis with Wilson Consulting gave an update on continuing recovery efforts, and County Judge Bobby Blaschke talked about dwindling funds being available to help get jobs done.
“We have mold remediation efforts underway at the museum, the courthouse and the sheriff’s office,” Ellis told commissioners.
She said there had been a request by officials to place a red light on a tall tower at the fairgrounds to replace the white light there.
And finally, roof repairs will be needed at the county election administration office. Always an important facility, this year the election office will see even more use because of a number of national, state and location elections coming up.
In order to help speed up recovery efforts and guide the process, the county has had to pay direct administrative costs to consultants to help make the recovery efforts as smooth as possible, Blashke said.
But the amount of funds available for the administrative costs, also known as DAC, has put a pinch on the county budget, he said.
“Emergency management has said we are getting close to depleting our available DAC funds,” Blaschke said. “My heart skipped a couple of beats.”
While Blashke said he had previously been assured there was enough DAC funds available to see the recovery process through, delays in Federal Emergency Management Agency work being completed and other factors have resulted in more DAC expenses, he said.
“We will put together a letter to inform state agencies and elected officials about the challenge that we’ve had, especially for a small rural county,” Blaschke said. He added that DAC funding has been crucial in helping Refugio County “navigate through” the recovery process.
“They haven’t allocated enough money to help us with the funding we need (to finish hurricane recovery efforts), especially when it comes to administrative costs,” Blaschke said.
The county has had to reduce funding to consulting firms which have assisted them through the process, and that in turn means potentially slowing down recovery efforts.
“They cannot bankrupt the county and our local school districts (by not providing enough funding),” Blashke said. “Hopefully, we’ll get some relief from this.”
Because of FEMA requirements, Ellis noted that the Refugio County Courthouse alone has been inspected 10 times by different inspectors. That has led to increased consulting fees being paid, “which eats up a lot of DAC,” she said.
A letter from Refugio County leaders “will show the crisis we’re in and ask for an increase in funds when the county requests reimbursement on DAC,” Ellis said.
In the meantime, Blaschke said the county has had to cover DAC by dipping into its general fund, further draining the amount of money available for other projects.
“We need to get the letter to the right people to get their attention,” he said.
While its been a slow and expensive process, recovery efforts are moving forward, he added.
“We’re making some progress, and we’re grateful for the help of the Texas Rebuild Fund,” Blaschke said. “We’re going to continue to have success stories, but we need to be patient and chip away at it.
“We have strategies in place and are setting priorities for public safety and security. We are working to keep the public safe (and strengthening area facilities) in case we have another (hurricane), heaven forbid.”
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the County Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397 or at josborne@mySouTex.com.