The Fulton Volunteer Fire Department will host its 42nd oysterfest March 3-6 on the waterfront at Fulton Harbor.
The Fulton Oysterfest is a four-day event attracting more than 30,000 attendees. Proceeds, used to purchase life-saving and fire-fighting equipment, are a major source of funds for the FVFD.
Throughout the weekend, the Fulton Oysterfest will include a parade, fireworks, arts and crafts vendors, festival foods, live music, carnival rides, games, contests and more.
The festival opens Thursday, March 3, at 5 p.m. with a $2 gate entry fee (free for active and retired military).
For more information on the Fulton Oysterfest or to volunteer visit www.fultonoysterfest.org.