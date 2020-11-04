REFUGIO – Refugio High School has had some outstanding football players over the years, but when listening to Bobcats’ Coach Jason Herring you get a sense that senior Zavien Wills is among the best in the school’s illustrious history.
It’s not just for his skills on the field, but for the way he carries himself at all times.
Wills starts at linebacker and also shares time at running back for the Bobcats. He played a key role in Refugio’s state championship run in 2019. He was named Class 2A defensive player of the year after that 16-0 season, and his impact in 2020 is every bit as important.
“In 28 years of coaching, he is definitely one of my all-time favorites — definitely right at the top of the list,” Herring said.
While Wills’ athletic skills are undeniable, his contributions go way beyond that, Herring said.
“First and foremost, he’s got unbelievable character,” Herring said. “He makes straight A’s and is a tremendous person. He has such a great personality and work ethic. He’s going to be successful at anything he wants to do.
“He is brilliant in the classroom and on the football field. He’s fast, strong and honestly is a coach’s dream. He’s a great athlete, has a great attitude and has tremendous leadership skills.
“If you look up the definition of student athlete, Zavien is a great example of that. He is very intelligent and his character is phenomenal. We’re real blessed to have him on our football team.”
Through the first seven games, Wills leads the team with 85 tackles.
“He’s a tremendous, tremendous football player and is definitely our team leader,” Herring said. “There’s no question. He’s averaging 12 tackles a game and has 23 tackles for a loss.
“Besides being an awesome player, he’s a real pleasure to be around. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him in a bad mood. He’s always smiling and is a real asset to our team. He’s always doing everything right, works hard and has a great attitude. He’s a leader by the way he carries himself and is a great role model.”
Whether the team is doing well or facing adversity, Wills provides steady leadership, Herring said.
“He won’t ever say a negative word, and whether in good times or hard times he’s so even-keeled. He’s a level-headed kid who does everything right. He starts every single snap on defense, and he is also a great running back. He’s a big, strong physical player.”
But while Wills’ stats speak for themselves, there are intangibles that also help make him the complete package, Herring said.
“He does all the checks, calls pass protection, he does a lot of things that people often don’t recognize that help us to be successful. That’s what makes him special and worth a million dollars to a coach.”
Refugio defensive coordinator Eli Boxell echoed Herring’s lofty praise for Wills.
“As good of an athlete as he is, he’s just a great kid in general,” Boxell said. “He’s as good or better a person as he is an athlete, and that’s really saying a lot. He is our quarterback on defense. He has stepped up and become our team leader. The team respects him because he leads by example. I am extremely proud of him.”
While Wills shines on the football field, Boxell said he can be just as successful in basketball, track or whatever he chooses to pursue.
Pointing to Wills’ character, Boxell said his commitment during the COVID-19 school closure is a prime example.
“We had to shut down for COVID last March, and the coaches worried about what the kids were doing when they were out of school and what kind of shape they’d be in,” Boxell said.
“Zavien came back stronger and faster after the quarantine. He’s very self motivated. He’s definitely not one to sit around eating Twinkies all day when the coaches weren’t around. He pushed himself just as hard if not harder. That says it all right there.”
Wills’ knowledge also allows him to be a coach on the field for the Bobcats, making adjustments when he sees the opposing offense line up in certain formations.
“As a defensive coordinator, it’s always difficult to anticipate what the opposing team is going to do, and you don’t want to put your team in a bind,” Boxell said. “You want to take the guesswork out of particular calls.
“There are automatic checks when the linebacker sees a specific formation, he can change the defense. That’s not something that’s real easy, especially for a kid in high school. They focus on football two hours a day compared to professional athletes who spend a lot more time on it.”
Boxell said whenever Wills recognizes what an opposing offense is going to do, he can change the call.
“That makes me look like a million bucks,” he said. “People will compliment me for calling a great play when many times the credit goes to Zavien. He changes the defense on the spot, and it’s amazing.
“He checks us out of bad situations or calls that are not ideal. He can also recognize things and tell the other players what to watch for. He puts us in the best possible situation.”
Despite Wills’ success and all the recognition he has received, Boxell said that Wills hasn’t let it go to his head.
“He has the ability to stay humble through all the recognition and constantly looks for ways to get better. That can be a rare thing these days for athletes who have had as much success as he has.”
