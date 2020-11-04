REFUGIO – There’s hardly a time when Refugio High School senior Zavien Wills doesn’t remember playing football, and that head start has paid big dividends for the Bobcats linebacker/running back, as well as for the team.
Last season, when he became a starter for the Cats, Zavien was an unstoppable force, earning statewide defensive player of the year honors for Class 2A as well as winning the mySouTex Defensive MVP award.
This year, Wills’ contributions have helped the Refugio defense hold opponents to an average of 7.7 points per game and record shutouts in two of their last three games.
The son of Terina Robinson and Cedric Wills, Zavien started playing football at the Pee Wee level.
“They start us really early in Refugio,” he said. “I’ve been playing for as long as I can remember.”
With so many other talented athletes in Refugio, Wills said he had to elevate his workouts to another level in order to earn a starting role as a junior. That hard work paid off.
“My sophomore year I realized I had to start working out more,” he said. “They moved me up to varsity my junior year, and I was able to help make a difference.”
Zavien is the third of five children in his family, with older sister Felicia, older brother Darren, younger brother Zander and younger sister Cedie.
Although Zavien is a gifted athlete, he said excelling academically is a top priority.
“For my whole family, it’s always grades that come first and then athletics,” he said.
Refugio coaches rave about Zavien’s intelligence both in the classroom and on the field. Zavien said using his knowledge is as important or even more so than relying on athletic ability.
“I am mostly focused on doing my job,” he said. “I want to do my part to help the team, so it’s important to stay completely focused.”
As a first-year starter in 2019, Zavien said he relied on the experience and leadership of teammate and fellow linebacker Ysidro Mascorro, who is now at Sam Houston State University.
“Last year I paid close attention to Sido” (Ysidoro’s nickname), Zavien said. “Sido was a great leader and always made sure I knew what was going on. My older brother helped me a lot, too. His senior year was my junior year. Playing with them was pretty fun.
“I also learned a lot from Coach (Eli) Boxell and Coach (Jarod) Kay. They made sure I knew what the calls were and helped me with repetition.”
Although the Bobcats won a state championship against the Post Antelopes, 28-7, Zavien said the 45-43 come-from-behind playoff win over the Shiner Comanches is the one that stands out in his mind.
“My most memorable game has to be the win over Shiner,” he said. “When Jordy Martinez made that kick (the game winning field goal in the game’s closing seconds) the energy on that field was incredible. Everybody was going crazy.”
As for games in which he was a difference-maker, one that is especially memorable for him is the Bobcats’ playoff win over Thorndale.
“In the first round of last year’s playoffs we played Thorndale, and we had to come from behind,” Zavien said. “We weren’t having a great game, and I was able to score two touchdowns on offense. I wanted to help my team and being able to give us that lift helped us finish strong.”
Whether a season is 16 games, as the Bobcats experienced in 2019, or fewer in a year in which adjustments are made during a pandemic, it’s a marathon to reach the finish line. Even completing the regular season is an exercise in endurance, and any team Refugio faces is fired up and aware of the Bobcats’ long tradition of success.
With that in mind, Zavien said it is a challenge to keep the same energy level and preparation week after week, but it’s a goal that he and the Bobcats take to heart.
“Sometimes there is a struggle to stay focused, but we all know it’s important,” Zavien said. “With this record of success it’s important that we don’t take it for granted. We have to work for everything and not just think we’ll show up and win every game. We have to make sure we do our best week after week.”
One of Zavien’s biggest inspirations is his grandmother, Celestine Wills, who has encouraged, taught and supported him in a way that has helped lay the foundation for his success, he said.
“I’d definitely have to say my grandmother has been very important and inspiring — she’s had a big impact on my life, and she is still working to this day (as a hairstylist). I can tell how strong she is, and that’s rubbed off on me.”
And while athletics is important to him, Zavien said academic success is a big key to his future.
“I have to stay focused in class, make sure I do all I have to do and get everything turned in on time,” he said. “I definitely want to go to college, whether on a football, track or academic scholarship. I don’t know where yet.”
The lifelong Refugio resident has big goals for his senior year.
“A state championship hopefully, and I want to get all A’s and have the best senior year I can have,” Zavien said.
Although that senior year is not yet to the halfway point, it’s already off to a good start, and according to his coaches, the sky’s the limit.
