REFUGIO – The last game room in the county was busted, and all machines, furniture, cash and the building were confiscated, according to Refugio County Deputy Jeff Raymond.
The game room at 127 Fairgrounds Road had closed, but after awhile, it reopened.
Raymond said after the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office received a district judge’s approval for a probable cause search, law enforcement officers entered the building at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
In addition to the gambling machines, furniture and building, deputies also seized $20,150.15 in currency.
They arrested three persons that night and more later.
Among the arrests were the owners Daniel and Kandy Monroe of Ingleside.
They were charged with gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place and engaging in organized criminal activity.
The case has been presented to the district attorney and is pending for the grand jury.
