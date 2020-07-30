REFUGIO COUNTY – Two Refugio residents recently received the keys to their new homes during dedication ceremonies held by Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity.
The new home dedication for Edward Berlanga, at 619 Thomas St., was held Friday, July 17. Sandra Ritchie received the keys to her new home at 104 Commerce St. on Monday, July 20.
The two homes, number 29 and 30 built by GCHFH in Refugio County, were made possible through funding provided by Samaritan’s Purse.
Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity was officially formed in 1994, with the first house completed in 1996. In 2012, the affiliate expanded to include Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties. It again expanded in 2015 to include DeWitt County and in 2018 to include Refugio County. The goal of Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity is to continue to build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter in each of these communities, a press release from the organization stated.
As the third anniversary of Hurricane Harvey nears recovery efforts are still on-going due to the magnitude of devastation caused by this natural disaster.
Many families are still displaced or residing in unsafe living conditions while also navigating through a global pandemic.
Taking the time to celebrate joyful occasions such as the home dedications of these two families demonstrates the mission of Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity to build homes, communities and hope, the release stated.