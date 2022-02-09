I grew up hearing the many stories that my Uncle Fred Chesnutt enjoyed telling. It occurred to me, after he died in 2012, that his father must have told him the ones about his childhood in Kentucky. That means Papa, which all the family called him, was also a storyteller.
Papa died when I was 10 years old. I remember him as a jolly elderly man, either in bed or in a wheelchair, often watching TV or sitting at the table for family dinners.
However, from uncle Fred’s stories, I know quite a bit about Papa, Elmer Filmore Chesnutt.
The son of Thomas and Nancy (Rout) Chesnutt, Elmer was born Sept. 11, 1869, near Danville, Kentucky. Thomas had moved from Tennessee to the Kentucky Bluegrass country before he married Nancy in 1866.
Elmer had one older sister, Jennie, and one younger sister, Alice; in 1875 their mother died when they were six, four and two, respectively. Their grandmother Rout took care of them until Thomas remarried in 1876. Sadly, Elmer never got along well with his two stepmothers.
Elmer attended the local school, then enrolled in the Centre College Prep School in Danville, but did not graduate. Fred believes that he was more interested in working and traveling.
After two years at the prep school, he worked for a while on the farm of one of his aunts or uncles, then decided to strike out for new places. He left home when he was in his early 20s, and for some 20 years, his family had no idea where he was. However, he subscribed to the home newspaper and kept up with family members in that way.
When Elmer later told this to my grandmother Kate, she said, “Shame on you!” That may be why he made a trip home to Kentucky, not long after he met her.
Fred isn’t sure what all his father did during those 20 years. He went to California, where he worked in the vineyards and fruit orchards. For a while he worked on the Keystone Ranch in Wyoming. He made at least one wheat harvest in Larned, Kansas, and also worked wheat harvests in North Texas and in Nebraska.
In 1898, when the Spanish American War broke out, Elmer enlisted in the Army and was sent to Florida to train. His infantry division was being loaded on a ship for Cuba when the war ended, three months after it was declared. Elmer was disappointed: he was “raring to go, to see some excitement.”
In 1901, he decided to check out the brand new oil industry at Spindletop in Beaumont, Texas. After 30 days, he concluded it was definitely not for him.
Around 1907, Elmer decided to try homesteading a claim in the territory of New Mexico, just west of Hereford, Texas. In order to get title, he was required to live on the land at least six months annually for five years and raise at least one crop. He spent some of his savings to build a one-room house.
Unfortunately, there was no water for irrigation and the area was experiencing a severe drought. Elmer worked for a railroad construction company six months of the year for the first three years of his claim, paying a man to work his homestead. The last year that he planted, the seeds didn’t even sprout, so he decided to give up the claim and work in railroad construction.
He was hired by a company building the first railroads in the new state of Oklahoma. When the railroad camp was set up near Elk City, my grandmother, Kate Wilson, accompanied her friend when she went to visit her beau; that’s when Kate met a man in his early 40s who was finally ready to settle down. He had acquired the nickname “Doc” in the camp, and that’s what she and her family always called him.
Kate’s family had endured all the Oklahoma cyclones they could stand, and decided to move to Beeville in December 1912, where excellent farm land was advertised.
Elmer came to Beeville on the train in January 1914, and he and Kate were married at the Methodist parsonage a few days later.
Doc and Kate rented a small house and farmland on the A.C. Jones Ranch north of Beeville, probably where Coastal Bend College is now located. Doc raised corn and delivered a wagon load of “rent corn” to Captain Jones’ widow at her large house on Jones Street. She told him, “The other guy renting land from me doesn’t bring me corn for my buggy horses!”
On July 25, 1915, my mother, Mary Nancy, was born in the Chesnutts’ home on the Jones Ranch.
The following year, after his father passed away, Doc used his money from the estate to purchase 205 acres and a nearly completed house in Cadiz. In 1919, Fred was born, and Gertrude arrived in 1924.
The two older children started harnessing horses very early, since Doc’s rheumatism (now called rheumatoid arthritis) made it hard for him to use his hands. Except for when he had bad spells, Doc worked hard on the farm, Fred said.
The cash crops were broomcorn, cotton and occasionally peanuts, plus corn for the animals and a few watermelons and many vegetables, mostly for the family. Every winter he butchered three big hogs and smoked them in the smokehouse.
Papa was a long-time trustee for the Cadiz County Line School, and the volunteer government weather reporter for Cadiz, sending in reports of rainfall. He helped hold elections at the Cadiz voting booth at the store. In 1936, he was listed as chairman of the Bee County Democratic Party Precinct 17.
He was also very active in the Cadiz Baptist Church. Probably these leadership roles earned Doc the title of “Mayor” of Cadiz, a title which Fred inherited.
The Cadiz School Santa Claus suit was kept at the Chesnutt home, and Doc donned it every year, both for the school Christmas party and the family celebration. Once Santa got too close to the small candles on the school Christmas tree and caught his beard on fire!
As soon as television sets became affordable, the Chesnutts bought one from Cude TV, with headphones so that Papa, who had long been hard of hearing, could enjoy the sound. He especially liked baseball and football games.
Papa grew increasingly frail, until he finally “just played out,” as Fred put it. Papa died on Dec. 14, 1955, at the age of 86.
I’m glad that he told Uncle Fred his stories, who then shared them with me, allowing me to “know” my interesting grandfather much better.