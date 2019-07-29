Going for the grant$

REFUGIO - Commissioners announced the county was applying for a $11.957 million Texas Community Development Block Grant during their meeting Tuesday morning, July 23.
The grant is specifically for Hurricane Harvey recovery on streets, drainage, water, wastewater, recreational facilities and communication networks in Refugio County.
Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke said the county could use every penny of the money for recovery projects.
The application is available for public review in the county judge’s office.
In other business, Ag-Extension Agent Candace Moeller announced the annual 4-H Banquet will be Aug. 11, beginning at 5 p.m. in the Expo Building at the county’s fairgrounds.
Also, Blaschke announced that the Purple Heart organization will host a “back to school bash” in Woodsboro around the square.
The event begins at 10 a.m., and free hot dogs will be available.
Also, Jeff Tunnell, executive director of Gulf Bend Center in Victoria, requested annual funds for the center, which serves the seven-county region with mental health services.
The annual request with funding for the center for Refugio County was $13,524.
Also, the commissioners court recognized Refugio County Elections Administrator Rachael Garcia for her 20 years service to the county.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.