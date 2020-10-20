by Jeff Osborne
Editor
REFUGIO COUNTY – Almost 34 years ago, Pinky Gonzales began a lengthy career in law enforcement that included serving as a game warden and culminated in his election as Refugio County sheriff, a role he hopes to continue in after the upcoming election.
It was only a few months into Gonzales’ first year as sheriff that he faced a monumental test when Hurricane Harvey roared into the area, and that trial by storm had a tremendous impact not only on the area, but in his role as sheriff, he said.
“The major challenge I faced was the hurricane,” Gonzales said. “The storm itself made me a better sheriff. I was already familiar with natural disasters when I was game warden but had not dealt with anything of that magnitude. I was able to help coordinate efforts to help our community, working with more than 100 officials every day. I think we did a pretty good job as a team and it was an honor to help the people of this community in any way I could.”
Constantly being ready to respond to whatever crisis might arise, whether a storm, standoff or hostage situation, is one of the things Gonzales said he and the sheriff’s department does best.
“Things happen suddenly, and it’s important to be prepared,” he said. “These are life and death situations, and we always want to do our best to protect people and to help them.
“After the storm, I helped coordinate relief efforts and it was inspiring to see people work together to rebuild lives and help give others a second chance. It was great to be a part of that. I had a lot of faith. I prayed for the Lord to use me to help people. That has been one of my highlights as sheriff.”
Gonzales said a reduction of resources has made the job an even greater challenge.
“When I took office we had five less deputies than the previous administration because of (county) financial difficulties,” he said. “I have two deputies on the day shift and two on the night shift, and they have to patrol over 80 square miles.
“My opponent talks about working highways — we work with Operation Stonegarden to do that. It is a federal grant and that has led to arrests for drugs and human smuggling.
“Also because of our patrols we have seized a lot of vehicles that drugs dealers used. We have been able to sell those vehicles and raise funds for the sheriff’s department. Since I’ve been sheriff we haven’t had to spend any county money on vehicles for the sheriff’s department and I think that’s very beneficial.”
Despite having fewer personnel, Gonzales said case loads have risen 200 to 300 percent and the crime rate is down nearly 30 percent since he took office.
“That’s not just me saying that, it is according to the (Texas Department of Public Safety’s crime tracking website),” he said.
“We have been very successful at solving crimes. We have flooded our court system at the district and county level with cases. That’s what the judges and the district attorney are telling us. We are doing well, we really are. We are doing some good, and a lot more cases are going to the grand jury. I hope to continue helping our officers as we do our best for the community.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•