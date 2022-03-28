Sunny skies and springlike temperatures were in the preliminary weather forecast for the Refugio County Fair & Rodeo on March 23-26 at the Refugio County Fair Grounds.
The annual event will offer live music and rodeos on Friday and Saturday, and a carnival all four days.
Exhibitors will begin showing livestock on Wednesday.
A total of 85 exhibitors will show 125 animals in the Junior Livestock Show.
The showing of animals will begin on Wednesday at 8 p.m. with poultry.
Lambs and goats will be shown at 1 p.m. on Thursday and rabbits will be shown at 5 p.m.
Gilts and market swine will be shown at 9 a.m. on Friday with breeding heifers and market steer following at 2 p.m.
The rodeos will begin at 7 p.m. at the O’Brien Arena. The rodeos will also feature mutton bustin’, calf scramble and wild cow milking contests.
Chicago’s Howl at the Moon, a dueling piano band that performs all genres of music, will appear Friday at Padilla Hall at 8 p.m.
Northeast Texas band Pecos & The Rooftops will perform Saturday at 8 p.m. at Padilla Hall.
For concert ticket prices and information on all events, call the Refugio County Fair Association at (361) 526-4685.
The carnival, D&C Pride of Texas Shows, will open each day at 5 p.m.
