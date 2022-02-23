I don’t want to jinx it, but I think I’m finally starting to improve health wise. Today is the last day of my prescription medication and I’m hoping it will be enough. My cough has lessened considerably.
Today I loaded the dishwasher, plunged the sink and loaded the dryer, and I barely got winded for the very first time. I’m taking it as a good sign.
Tomorrow, I will try to make my favorite comfort dish, goulash. I’ve been craving it ever since I got sick, but I didn’t have the strength to stand in the kitchen and make it.
Then the sweetest thing happened. Bil came home with a whole container of it. His breakfast buddy, Charlie Shirley, made some and shared it with me.
I was so delighted and I proceeded to eat it for breakfast and lunch for several days until it was gone. It was very good! Now I want more. Just by eating it, I think this is what was in it.
Charlie’s Goulash
• 1 lb. hamburger meat
• 1 large onion, chopped
• 1 green bell pepper, chopped
• seasonings: salt and pepper, garlic, thyme and chili powder
• 1 can diced tomatoes
• 1 small can tomato sauce
• 1 can pinto beans, drained
• 1/2 box elbow macaroni, cooked and drained
• beef broth, if needed
Brown the hamburger with the onion, garlic and green pepper. Drain excess grease. Add seasonings in desired amounts. Add in the tomatoes, tomato sauce and pinto beans.
Add in cooked macaroni. If it is too thick, thin with some beef broth or water. Simmer until everything is heated through.
Cooks notes: I’m not sure how much macaroni to cook. I’m hoping the half of box I have in the pantry will be enough. I don’t have beans on hand so will leave those out. I will probably add American cheese at the end as I love cheese in everything. Plus, I’ll add a big splash of Worcestershire sauce.
You can add Italian seasoning instead of chili powder if you’d rather it taste more like spaghetti, but I like the chili powder. I’ve seen some people add corn or peas to this dish. Make it your own.