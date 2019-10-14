REFUGIO – Eleven people received indictments from a Refugio County grand jury in late September.
Among the indictments were four for smuggling of people. Marshall Montiel Jr., 41, and Dianna Reyna, 36, both of Houston, received separate felony indictments for the charge.
Montiel and Reyna each received one count of smuggling of persons and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The indictment charges that on July 17 both Montiel and Reyna intentionally used a motor vehicle in Refugio County without the consent of the owner to transport an individual for money with intent to conceal him from a law enforcement officer.
If convicted, the punishment ranges from two years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the smuggling indictment.
The unauthorized use of motor vehicle indictment carries a 180-day to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Both are set for arraignment on Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. in the district courtroom of the Refugio County Courthouse.
Two other persons also were given indictments charging them with smuggling of people.
Bryanna Faith Quintanilla of Alamo and Ebony Rae Taft of Donna were arrested in Refugio County on July 10 and charged with intentionally using a motor vehicle to transport an individual for money and hide her from a law enforcement officer.
If convicted, the punishment for the offense is two years to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Both are set for arraignment on Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. in the district courtroom of the Refugio County Courthouse.
Here are the other felony indictments issued:
Baldomero Aguillon, 57, of Edinburg – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Francisco Aranda, 41, of Converse – possession of a controlled substance.
Clememte Cantu, 50, of Fresno – theft $2,500 to $30,000.
Mark Chapa, 21, of Corpus Christi – injury to a child.
Neil Cameron Colley, 33, of Portland – possession of a controlled substance.
Daryell Fair, 52, of Corpus Christi – possession of a controlled substance.
Jesus Hipolito Valdez, 21, of Edinburg – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
