REFUGIO – Of the 24 indictments issued by a Refugio County grand jury, six were felony charges against county residents.
Shanell Tilley, 44, of Refugio was indicted on a burglary of a building charge.
According to the indictment, Tilley on June 21 intentionally entered a building not then open to the public – the Let’s Eat restaurant.
The indictment states Tilley entered the building “with intent to commit theft.”
Also, Curtis Tremaine Brown, 31, of Woodsboro was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and habitual offender, and a second count of felon in possession of a firearm and habitual offender.
The indictment states that Brown on May 25 knowingly with intent possessed a controlled substance he attempted to deliver methylenedioxy methamphetamine – one gram but not more than four grams.
Also, Brown was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was convicted March 3, 2011, of possessing a firearm by a felon.
Also Kiandre Joleen Segure, 22, of Refugio, was indicted on a felony charge of hindering apprehension of a felon.
The indictment states that on Aug. 9, Segure had intent to hinder prosecution, conviction or punishment of Charlie Reese for aggravated robbery.
The indictment further states that Segure said her residence was not occupied by Reese, but Reese was inside.
Also Darren Lee Jones, 31, of Refugio was indicted on a charge of injury to an elder and disabled person.
He also was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Others from Refugio County included Theodora Rodriguez, 42, of Refugio; possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew Damien Hernandez, 25, of Refugio; possession of a controlled substance.
Here are other indictments:
Humberto Saldivar, 40, of Los Fresnos; bail jumping and failure to appear felony.
Miguel de Jesus Carlin-Perez, 49, of Houston; bail jumping and failure to appear felony
Joe Cuellar, 26, of Zapata; possession of a controlled substance.
Johnny Randal Daffern Jr., 50, of Shreveport, Louisiana; bail jumping and failure to appear felony.
Kashif Hakim Dais, 28, of Corpus Christi; possession of a controlled substance.
Brian Ellison, 42, of Gregory; illegal dumping – 1,000 pounds.
Memphis John Fontenot, 38, of Harlingen; bail jumping and failure to appear felony.
Terrence Damion Glascow, 38, of Corpus Christi; bail jumping and failure to appear felony.
Joseph Lee Guillory, 43, of Carthage; one count of tampering with evidence; one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Steven Christopher Kolpack, 31, of Corpus Christi; possession of a controlled substance.
John David Martin Jr., 25, of Odem; possession of a controlled substance.
Adrian Perales, 21, of Houston; bail jumping and failure to appear.
Gabriel Pinon, 35, of Corpus Christi; bail jumping and failure to appear.
Aaron Pyykola, 23, of Houston; possession of a controlled substance.
Avllio Rodriguez, 62, of Edinburg; tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Anthony O’Keith Terrell, 60, of Wetmore; one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; one count of assault family violence-impeding breath/circulation.
Mark Olvera, 33, of Rosenberg; possession of a controlled substance.
Andrew Chance Calhoun; possession of a controlled substance.
