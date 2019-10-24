VICTORIA – Construction soon will be underway to build 10 new homes in Refugio County that were destroyed by Hurricane Harvey two years ago. Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity is administering the project after receiving a grant of $1.25 million from the Qatar Harvey Fund and additional support from the Rebuild Texas Fund.
Following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in August 2017, the State of Qatar announced a gift of $30 million for the long-term recovery of the storm’s victims in Texas. The Qatar Harvey Fund (www.qatarharveyfund.com) was created to administer the gift.
Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity extended its operations into Refugio County for the first time after the destruction from Hurricane Harvey. The new homes in Refugio County are scheduled for completion by the end of 2020.
Cynthia Staley, President of Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, said, “The completion of these 10 new homes will bring to 40 the number of new homes Golden Crescent Habitat will have completed in Refugio County, along with the repair of 24 others. We began operations in Refugio County in September 2018, conducting 93 home assessments in 48 days, with over half qualifying for complete rebuilding. We are thankful to the Qatar Harvey Fund and the leaders of Qatar for enabling us to build homes for those in Refugio County most in need.”
The grant to the Golden Crescent Habitat affiliate is one of three from the Qatar Harvey Fund to affiliates of Habitat for Humanity in Texas. The three grants, which were first announced last month, total $3.2 million, with Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County and Houston Habitat for Humanity being the other two recipients. In all, 64 homes will be repaired or rebuilt in Texas.
The Qatar Harvey Fund is chaired by Qatar’s Ambassador to the U.S., His Excellency Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al-Thani, who said, “Refugio County suffered some of the worst home damage in Texas from Hurricane Harvey, with an estimated 70% of homes damaged, many beyond repair. Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity stepped in to provide replacement homes, which are still badly needed in the area, and we are proud to support their continued efforts in Refugio.”
Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity’s operations in Refugio are also supported by the Rebuild Texas Fund, who provided more than $1.3 million in two grants to support materials, labor and operational expenses for home builds in Refugio County. “Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity has done incredible work with our funding over the past year,” stated Cristina Cornejo, Program Manager for the Rebuild Texas Fund. “This organization has gone above and beyond to assist the citizens of Refugio County, who are still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. Collaboration is key in disaster recovery and we are excited to continue our partnership with Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity and the Qatar Harvey Fund as the housing needs of this rural county are addressed.”