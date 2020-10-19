REFUGIO COUNTY – For nearly 28 years, Shelly Haertig of Woodsboro has dedicated herself to law enforcement which led to her decision to seek election as sheriff of Refugio County.
Haertig previously worked for the Refugio County Sheriff’s Department for 12 years, and she currently is a sergeant for the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Department.
Serving as sheriff for Refugio County is a goal she said she’s had for a long time.
“It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do,” Haertig said. “One of my goals was to get to the top and serve the community where I was born and raised. I want to be there for them watching and protecting them.”
Law enforcement was a career that attracted her at an early age, she said, adding “I like to do stuff for people, to help them and look out for them. I had considered being a game warden but decided to go into local law enforcement instead.”
One of her priorities as sheriff will be keeping an open line of communication with the public, she said.
“I’m a person who strongly believes in communication, talking with people and figuring out how best to serve and protect the community, to work together to fix problems,” Haertig said.
As for what she would do differently than the current sheriff, Haertig said she has not worked with him, but that she has heard some people complain the sheriff’s department doesn’t respond to calls quickly enough and isn’t visible enough in the community.
“The biggest complaint I hear from people is not seeing (sheriff’s department personnel) in the community, and about the response time once a call is made.”
Haertig has worked closely with firefighters and emergency medical services personnel, and said she would like to see strong communication between law enforcement and those essential services “to ensure maximum safety and benefits for our community members.
“I will have an open door,” she said. “Anybody who wants to come in with concerns and complaints will be welcome. It’s important to have strong communications with the people you serve.
“Not all problems may be resolved but I will always listen and try my best to address issues that are important to (community members).”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•