Halloween har-har Contributed information 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 4 Richard Fierova photo Miesha Flores (from left), Maddison Esquivel and Micah Flores attendd the annual Trunk or Treat event at Woodsboro's town square on Wednesday Oct. 30. Richard Fierova photo Mayor Kay Roach decked out as a princess ruled over Woodsboro's annual Trunk or Treat Oct. 30 in the town square. Richard Fierova photo A mummy wrapped in toilet paper gets some candy at the annual Trunk or Treat in Woodsboro's town square on Oct. 30. Richard Fierova photo Three witches at a cauldron were brewing up fun at the annual Woodsboro Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 30 around the town square. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save WOODSBORO – The town of Woodsboro held its annual Trunk or Treat event Wednesday, Oct. 30. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Refugio Lady Bobcats defeat Runge Halloween har-har Jimmy Dale Christian Wilma Green Frazier A-TISD hosts Pink Out Day Bayside gets a playground Eagles JH vs. Refugio STFPHC now offering behavioral health services Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Nov 12 2019 Coastal Bend Day of Giving Tue, Nov 12, 2019 Nov 12 Coastal Bend Conservation and Environmental Awards Banquet Tue, Nov 12, 2019 Nov 16 The Gimbles Sat, Nov 16, 2019 Nov 21 2nd Annual Tour and Tasting! Thu, Nov 21, 2019 Nov 22 2nd Annual Tour and Tasting! Fri, Nov 22, 2019 Nov 23 2nd Annual Tour and Tasting! Sat, Nov 23, 2019 Dec 7 Vintage Movie Night -It's a Wonderful Life Sat, Dec 7, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Collections Commented ArticlesVoters say no to new elementaryRobert Lee Moses IIIArvon Duane BakerGloria Ann LopezAdolfo V. GonzalesGuadalupe C. FloresBPD arrests one in Tuesday afternoon drug raid at motelFire destroys historic downtown homeBaudelia Salazar HibbettTragina Smith trial Images Collections2019 Beeville homecoming courtFire destroys historic downtown home2019 Beeville homecoming parade and pep rallyStorytelling at S-TISDOdem Homecoming parade illuminates the nightOdem’s First National Night Out CommentedMark Allan Walters (2)Gloria Ann Lopez (1)Minnie Louise Henry Sutton (1)James Marshall Prescott (1)Arthur James White Jr. (1) Newspaper Ads Great Sinton Editor Bulletin