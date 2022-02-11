One of my husband’s many interests is rockhounding. A rockhound is an amateur geologist searching for special rocks, minerals, and geological formations. I usually go along, although I rarely find anything of interest. That changed on a recent foray to Live Oak County.
We had driven to Three Rivers to search for agates in the agate-rich site along Highway 72 west of town. Melinda Crow in “Rockhounding Texas” (1994) writes, “The area surrounding Choke Canyon Reservoir has long been known by agate hunters. Because the lake is now encompassed by a state park, collecting (within the park) is now off-limits. Small pebbles of various colors are still collectible along Texas 72, though.” So, we began looking for pebble outcrops along the roadside, starting about four miles from Three Rivers.
We stopped and picked through a few rocky piles and found little. Then, on a whim, we decided to venture down an unpaved side road. A road-grader had pushed up a berm of small rocks and sand along this dirt road, and the berms promised rich pickings.
Bingo. Within minutes, Robert had found several lovely agate pieces with good color and even a nice chunk of petrified wood. It took me longer to find anything I liked, and I finally came across a large, softball-sized rock that looked like black agate. I reached for this big lump when I spied something extraordinary among the pebbles.
It was almost spherical, about two inches in diameter, and appeared to be man-made. I thought it might be a piece of concrete from some construction site. It looked to be made of a hard sandstone when I examined it. It had layers in it and a raised ridge around the equator. It was so odd, I took it immediately to Robert, forgetting all about the black agate boulder.
He found it fascinating as well. It surely couldn’t be a natural rock, could it? We even pondered the possibility that it was made by extraterrestrial aliens visiting south Texas. Robert was too skeptical to think this for long, however. But he didn’t know what it was either. We made a note of the geographical coordinates of the site and collected the oddity.
Once home, we perused our rock books and found nothing that matched our strange rock. The Internet yielded a bit more information. We posted it on a geology internet site, and the rockhound community suggested it might be a concretion. What the heck is a concretion? How could something like this form naturally?
“The Dictionary of Geological Terms” (1976) defines a concretion as “A nodular or irregular concentration of certain authigenic (generated on the spot) of constituents of sedimentary rocks and tuffs; developed by the localized deposition of a material from solution, generally about a central nucleus. Harder than enclosing rock.”
The way I understand this is that a bubble or a hollow formed in sediment or a layer of tuff (compacted volcanic particles and ash), and that bubble is filled in by a watery solution of minerals that precipitate out, making a cast of the bubble. The bubble is the mold for the harder rock that is generated within it. That means the odd sphere we found is a cast made from a hollow mold. To me, that ridge around the equator is strange. It could only have formed if the bubble had a hollow ring around its middle. It looked like a mold of a Tootsie Roll Pop was used to make the “concretion.”
Well, I was wrong, it seems. Robert says I just described how a geologic nodule forms and that a nodule and a concretion are different. (So much for that 1976 dictionary.) According to Wikipedia, “Concretions form from mineral precipitation around some kind of nucleus, while a nodule is a replacement body.” They form while the sediment is not yet lithified (turned to rock), and typically the nucleus is organic: a piece of shell, a tooth, a leaf, or a fossil. Fossil hunters often break open a concretion to see what animal or plant remains they can discover.
But I don’t want to destroy my curious rock. It may have a fossil inside, but I think a concretion is cool in its own right. “Descriptions dating from the 18th century attest to the fact that concretions have long been regarded as geological curiosities.” They have been “interpreted to be dinosaur eggs, animal and plant fossils (called pseudofossils), extraterrestrial debris, or human artifacts.”
Well, I guess a concretion is the best identification I can get for my strange find. It may have a fossil inside, but I am not cutting it open. Besides, I am not quite ready to rule out aliens just yet.