I know, I know. The holidays are over and I told myself I wasn’t going to bake any more sweets after the damage I did to myself between Christmas and New Year’s.
But as I was cleaning out my refrigerator to get it ready for new healthy stuff, I found a full bottle of unopened eggnog way in the back and a box of refrigerated pie crusts.
Even though I managed not to break open the fruitcake and eggnog at Christmas, this idea of a pie was just too tempting. I had a sliver to taste it and Bil finished off the rest in a day and a half. Mr. Picky really liked it, especially chilled with whipped cream.
You will want to make this one. Hopefully there is still eggnog in a dairy case somewhere.
About the same time that we had the pie, a norther blew in, so that called for a pot of chili. My chili never turns out the same way twice, but I liked this recipe so much I wrote it down so I could make it exactly the same way again. It comes together very quickly.
Best Egg Nog Custard Pie
• 2 cups good quality eggnog (Promised Land brand recommended), room temperature
• 1/4 cup melted butter
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 3 Tbsp. flour
• 3 lg. eggs, room temperature
• 1 tsp. vanilla
• 1 tsp. rum flavoring
• 1/8 tsp. nutmeg
• pinch of salt
• Additional nutmeg for topping
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a deep-dish pie plate with a refrigerated pie crust. Set aside.
Combine the flour and sugar in a mixing bowl. Whisk in egg nog and then the melted butter. Add eggs and whisk thoroughly. Add remaining ingredients. Give the top a light sprinkle of additional nutmeg.
Pour custard into the pie shell. Bake for eight minutes.
Lower the temperature to 350 degrees and bake an additional 40 minutes. Filling should puff up and feel firm when lightly shaken. Cool before cutting.
Quick and Easy Chili
• 2 lbs. 80/20 hamburger meat
• dried onions and dried minced garlic
• salt and pepper
• 1 can petite tomatoes with green chiles, pureed
• 1 pkt. H-E-B chili seasoning
• 1 can H-E-B no-beans chili
• water to cover
• 1 plus handful Santa Fe brand freed-dried refried beans
Brown off hamburger meat with some dried garlic and onions. (You can use a desired amount of fresh onions and garlic, if you have them.) Season with salt and pepper.
Drain off grease and return meat to the frying pan. Puree the tomatoes in a food processor, then add to the meat. Add in the seasoning packet and stir. Add in enough water to cover the meat. Next, add in the can of chili and stir together. Add more water if it is too thick as you want a nice amount of juice around the meat. Sprinkle on the freeze-dried refried beans. The amount depends on how much water is added. The beans will thicken the liquid nicely after cooking together for five minutes.
Serve with diced jarred jalapenos, grated cheese and chopped onions on the side to be added as desired.