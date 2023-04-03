Hazardous chemicals transported by rail through Refugio County hourly each day

The recent train derailment in Ohio that caused the release of hazardous chemicals into the air and water source in the small town of East Palestine has heightened the awareness of first responders in Refugio County.
Nearly half of the town’s 5,000 residents were forced to evacuate for five days after the Feb. 3 derailment. The hazardous chemicals released are similar to those that pass through Refugio and Woodsboro almost hourly each day, according to Refugio Volunteer Fire Department Chief and former interim Refugio County Emergency Management/Safety Director Ronnie Williams.
“We are very fortunate that something like this hasn’t happened, because it would be totally devastating,” said Williams, who has been a first responder for 47 years. “If you have a release of some of those chemicals, the evacuation is a mile in all directions. There are chemicals that come through here that are perfectly safe if nobody makes them mad. But if you make a chemical mad and it gets out and goes on a walkabout, you’ve got a problem.”
According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the East Palestine derailment likely occurred due to an overheated bearing. The NTSB said a trackside sensor detected the overheated bearing moments before the derailment, but the crew did not have enough time to stop the train.
A total of 38 cars, including 11 carrying hazardous materials, came off the tracks. A fire ensued, covering the entire town of East Palestine with potentially toxic smoke.
The Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern, claiming the derailment was the result of the railroad company’s negligence and recklessness posed health risks to the people in the area and caused “substantial damage to the regional economy.”
According to Williams, over a dozen types of hazardous chemicals pass through Refugio County up to 24 times a day.
“We have hazardous chemicals come through every day,” Williams said. “This hub that comes through here is one of the main UP hubs that goes to the Valley. Our average is about one train per hour through town.”
The most recent derailment in Refugio County came in April 2018 near the intersection of U.S. HIghway 77 and Farm-to-Market Road 2441 in Woodsboro. The 12 cars that derailed were not transporting hazardous chemicals.
Williams said Woodsboro is located on a better side of the tracks than Refugio in the event of a HAZMAT spill.
“The good thing about Woodsboro is the prevailing wind is going in the right direction and blows away from town,” Williams said. “But the railway goes right through the middle of town in Refugio.”
Union Pacific recently completed rail repairs in Refugio and Woodsboro.
“I haven’t had any contact with Union Pacific, but I do know they’ve been doing a lot through the towns up and down their rail to upgrade their rail for safety purposes,” Williams said. “I know that’s been happening. We’ve had crossing closures in town, and they’ve come in and replaced rail and ties and everything through the town. I know that Union Pacific stays on top of that quite a bit.”
Union Pacific Spokesperson Robynn Tysver said 99.9% of all hazardous material shipments reach their destinations safely.
“Union Pacific shares the same goals as our customers and the communities we serve - to deliver every tank car safely,” Tysver said. “As a common carrier, we are required by federal law to transport chemicals and other hazardous commodities that Americans use daily, including fertilizer, ethanol, crude oil and chlorine.
Tysver said Union Pacific HAZMAT management teams perform approximately 5,000 tank car inspections annually and work with community emergency response teams to implement and share best practices.
“Should an incident occur, Union Pacific has robust practices and protocols in place, including HAZMAT team members located around our network,” Tysver said.
Williams said his volunteer firefighters have received HAZMAT training.
“We have all our people trained up to what’s called the hazardous materials awareness level,” Williams said. “We’re working on getting more trained up to the hazardous materials operations level.
The closest HAZMAT response team is in Corpus Christi.
“It’s not practical for us to have a huge hazardous materials response team,” Williams said. “We know how to manage an incident. But we just don’t have the resources to actually go hands-on and do something.”
Despite all the proactive measures and training, Williams said railway derailments and disastrous events like the spill in Ohio aren’t 100% preventable.
“Unfortunately, sometimes those just happen,” Williams said. “But it’s still the safest mode of transportation.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•