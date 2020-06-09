Austin – Upbring, a Texas-based nonprofit, has been awarded a grant through The Office of Head Start, through the Designation Renewal System (DRS), to provide services within Bee, Goliad, Live Oak and Refugio counties in Texas effective June 1.
“Upbring will work with the prior provider to ensure a seamless transition and continuity of services,” said Dr. Andrew Benscoter, chief education and growth officer at Upbring. “We’re excited about this opportunity to serve the children and families in Bee, Goliad, Live Oak and Refugio counties, and we assure the community that Head Start/Early Head Start services will continue for all 394 children served throughout the four counties.”
Upbring has been providing Head Start services in Texas since 2015. The nonprofit will offer programs to both Early Head Start and Head Start throughout the Bee, Goliad, Live Oak and Refugio counties while adding some additional Early Head Start slots within these communities.
“We will provide engaging educational programs in both a stand-alone center and with partnerships with the local independent school districts in order to provide our students and parents with a high quality education and community resources,” Benscoter said.
Within the next two weeks, Upbring will notify all current Head Start families throughout the Bee, Goliad, Live Oak and Refugio counties, as well as the community regarding next steps in this transition. For more information about Upbring Head Start Preschool, visit Upbring.org/headstart.
About Upbring
Upbring is a leading Texas-based, faith-inspired nonprofit organization working to break the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities. Upbring partners with federal, state and local government agencies, community groups, small businesses, large corporations and dedicated individuals to deliver services that produce measurable progress toward five key markers of every child’s wellbeing: safety, life skills, education, health and vocation. Upbring benefits nearly 30,000 families each year with its life-changing programs—including foster care, adoption, education, children’s centers and community services. While Upbring has evolved over more than 137 years of service, their organization remains firmly focused on delivering innovative programs and services that address the root causes of child abuse and neglect.