Henneke Foundation cancels annual fiesta

REFUGIO – The Dennis Henneke Foundation has announced the cancellation of it’s annual “Just One More” Fiesta which was scheduled for Saturday, April 25.
“We remain hopeful we will be able to give out some scholarships this year,” said Jason Gillespie, Vice-President and Event Planning Chairman.
“Since this event was our major fundraiser for the year, a donation of any amount is truly appreciated. You can donate online at www.helpingjustonemore.org. You can also help by buying a raffle ticket,” Gillespie added.
The raffle drawing is still scheduled for April 25 and will be held on Facebook Live. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by contacting Jeff Gillespie at 361-947-6395.
Since its formation in 2016, DHF has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships and community outreach due to the generous support and participation of the community during previous fund raising efforts.
DHF is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to honor the memory and continue the generous spirit of Dennis Henneke.
Dennis had a passion for mentoring and helping others. The DHF is setup to help people pursue and achieve their goals through education.
Visit helpingjustonemore.org for information.