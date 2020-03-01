REFUGIO COUNTY – A high speed chase that began in Refugio County and ended in San Patricio County resulted in the arrest of three people after spikes were used to take out the tires of a Ford Fusion.
“Officer Hugo Rosas received information that a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 77 was possibly stolen out of Michigan,” said Refugio County Chief Deputy Gary Wright. “Officer Rosas traveling north on Highway 77 intercepted a vehicle fitting the description headed south on 77, approximately 16 miles north of Refugio.”
Rosas pursued the car, Wright said, “called for backup units and followed it for several miles before deploying his emergency lights.”
Once the emergency lights flashed, the vehicle fled at a speed exceeding 100 mph, officials said.
“Rosas and Lt. Jeff Raymond pursued the vehicle until it reached the city limits of Refugio,” Wright said. “The pursuit was then suspended. Deputy Rosas radioed for additional units to pick up the vehicle on the south side of Refugio.
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety placed the spikes on the south side of the Mission River bridge, but the fugitives traveled south in the northbound to elude capture.
“Once south of Refugio, Refugio County Sheriff’s officers and DPS pursued the vehicle into San Patricio County where the vehicle was eventually spiked by DPS and San Patricio County deputies,” Wright said.
Two men and one women in the vehicle were arrested after the vehicle was disabled.
Officers confirmed that the car had been stolen in Michigan.
The three suspects were charged with XXXXX and booked into the Refugio County Jail.
They are being held in lieu if bail on $xxxxxx bond.
